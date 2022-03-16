Hall & Oates’ John Oates kicks off solo acoustic tour tonight that presents a journey through his “musical life”

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

John Oates of Hall & Oates kicks off a brief solo acoustic tour tonight, March 16, in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

The trek will feature Oates teaming up with acclaimed Nashville session guitarist Guthrie Trapp, a longtime member of John’s solo group The Good Road Band, for an intimate evening of songs and stories.

Oates tells ABC Audio that the concept for the show “was spawned by [Guthrie and I] sitting in the living room and just playing, and we kind of looked at each other and said, ‘Man, this really sounds good. Wouldn’t it be cool if we could just go out and do this in front of people?’ And we kind of laughed and we said…’Why not? Let’s bring the living room to the stage.””

John says the show will feature songs by artists who influenced him as a young musician, some favorites from his solo career, tunes he co-wrote with artists other than Daryl Hall, and “newer songs that I’ve just written.”

As Oates explains, “I’m using this show as a vehicle to…show people that, hey, there’s a whole other musical life here that…was definitely shelved during the halcyon days of the Hall & Oates craziness.”

That being said, John reveals that he will include a few of his favorite Hall & Oates tunes in his show, performed “in a very acoustic kind of reimagined way.”

Oates tells ABC Audio that he and Trapp have played a few gigs like the ones they’ll be showcasing on the tour, noting that “the response has been phenomenal, and people really seem to love the intimacy and the casual approach that we’re doing.”

The U.S. trek, which visits seven venues in the Northeast, runs through a March 26 date in Newport, Rhode Island. Check out John’s full schedule at JohnOates.com.

