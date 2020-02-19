Hall & Oates reissue 2004 covers album, 'Our Kind of Soul,' as two-LP vinyl set

Friday Music

Daryl Hall & John Oates' 2004 studio album, Our Kind of Soul, has been released on vinyl for the very first time.

The 17-track collection features the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame duo's renditions of 14 memorable soul tunes, as well as three originals.

Among the covers are The Four Tops' "Standing in the Shadows of Love," Aretha Franklin's "Rock Steady," Al Green's "I'm Still In Love with You," The Five Stairsteps' "Ooh Child," Marvin Gaye's "After the Dance" and The Temptations' "Fading Away."

Also on the album, Hall & Oates tackled classic tunes by several famous artists from their hometown of Philadelphia, including The Spinners' "I'll Be Around," The O'Jays' "Used to Be My Girl," Teddy Pendergrass' "Love TKO," Barry White's "Can't Get Enough of Your Love" and The Stylistics' "You Are Everything."

"Our Kind of Soul is one of my favorite recordings that I have made," says Hall. "It's the real essence of what I'm about musically. Through these songs, the listener can hear the core of what I am as a soul singer. It's my real deal!"

Adds Oates, "After a career of making our own hits, here's a cool collection of classic music that has been influential and inspiring to our original music."

The Our Kind of Soul reissue is available now at FridayMusic.com as a limited-edition two-LP set pressed on 180-gram vinyl.

Meanwhile, Hall & Oates have plans for a major U.S. tour that will feature opening acts Squeeze and KT Tunstall at most shows. The duo's itinerary kicks off with two big concerts this month -- on February 26 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and February 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Visit HallandOates.com to check out their full schedule.

Here's the Our Kind of Soul track list:

Side 1

"Let Love Take Control"

"Standing in the Shadows of Love" (The Four Tops)

"I'll Be Around" (Spinners)

"Used to Be My Girl" (O'Jays)

Side 2

"Soul Violins"

"I Can Dream About You" (Dan Hartman)

"Don't You Turn Your Back on Me"

"Fading Away" (The Temptations)

Side 3

"Neither One of Us" (Gladys Knight & The Pips)

"After the Dance" (Marvin Gaye)

"Rock Steady" (Aretha Franklin)

"Love TKO" (Teddy Pendergrass)

Side 4

"What You See Is What You Get" (Dramatics)

"Can't Get Enough of Your Love" (Barry White)

"You Are Everything" (The Stylistics)

"I'm Still In Love with You" (Al Green)

"Ooh Child" (Five Stairsteps)

