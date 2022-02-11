Hall & Oates reissuing 1997 album ‘Marigold Sky’ in March, including first-ever vinyl version

U-Watch Records/BMG

Daryl Hall and John Oates will release their 1997 album Marigold Sky on vinyl for the first time on March 25 in honor of the record’s 25th anniversary.

In addition the vinyl version, which will be a two-LP set, an expanded version of the album with three bonus tracks will be released as a two-CD collection and on digital platforms. This also will mark the first time that Marigold Sky will be available as a digital download and via streaming services.

Marigold Sky, the duo’s 15th studio effort, was originally released in September 1997. It only reached #95 on the Billboard 200, although the singles “Promise Ain’t Enough” and “The Sky Is Falling” peaked at #6 and #26, respectively, on Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary chart.

The reissue’s bonus tracks are a radio edit of “Romeo Is Bleeding,” a remix of “Hold On to Yourself,” and what’s described as a “hot mix” of “The Sky Is Falling.”

Coinciding with the announcement of the reissue, a restored version of the “Promise Ain’t Enough” music video has premiered at Hall & Oates’ YouTube channel, and the track is available now via digital formats.

“I look at Marigold Sky as the lost Hall and Oates album,” says Hall. “The fans have been asking me for years about it. I’m really proud of these songs and happy to see that it’s getting a global re-release.”

Adds Oates, “I am really pleased that Marigold Sky is finally becoming available around the world. It’s a very unique and cool album, and I hope old and new fans really enjoy it.”

You can pre-order the Marigold Sky reissue now. Here’s the expanded version’s track list:

“Romeo Is Bleeding”

“Marigold Sky”

“The Sky Is Falling”

“Out of the Blue”

“Want To”

“Love Out Loud”

“Throw the Roses Away”

“I Don’t Think So”

“Promise Ain’t Enough”

“Time Won’t Pass Me By”

“Hold On to Yourself”

“War of Words”

“Romeo Is Bleeding” (Radio Edit)*

“Hold On to Yourself” (Remix)*

“The Sky Is Falling” (Hot Mix)*

* = on CD and digital versions only.

