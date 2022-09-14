Hall & Oates reissuing 2003 album ‘Do It for Love’ this month, including first-ever vinyl version

BMG/ADA

Daryl Hall & John Oates‘ 2003 studio album Do It for Love will be released on vinyl for the first time on September 30 — and will also be reissued on CD.

The Do It for Love reissue, which can be preordered now, will be available as a two-LP set and on CD in a gatefold digipak.

The 14-track collection is Hall & Oates’ 16th studio effort, which features three singles that reached the top 20 on Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary chart; the title track, “Man on a Mission” and “Getaway Car,” reached #1, #7 and #16, respectively.

The album also includes a cover of the 1999 New Radicals song “Someday We’ll Know” featuring a guest appearance by Todd Rundgren. Rundgeen, who has a long history with Hall & Oates, served as producer of the duo’s 1974 album, War Babies, and toured with Daryl earlier this year.

Do It for Love was partly recorded in London and includes contributions from songwriters and producers who’d worked with a variety of contemporary pop artists.

Reflecting on the making of the album, Oates says, “It was interesting for me to record for the first time in London. Working with a new team of producers during a time when pop music was in transition from the mega success of the ‘Boy Band’ craze while at the same time trying to preserve the integrity and sound that Daryl and I had created over the years.”

You can check out new lyric videos for “Do It for Love” and “Man on a Mission” at Hall & Oates’ official YouTube channel.

Here’s the two-LP version of the album’s full track list:

Side A

“Man on a Mission”

“Do It for Love”

“Someday We’ll Know” — featuring Todd Rundgren

Side B

“Forever for You”

“Life’s Too Short”

“Getaway Car

“Make You Stay”

Side C

“Miss DJ”

“(She) Got Me Bad”

“Breath of Your Life”

“Intuition”

Side D

“Heartbreak Time”

“Something About You

“Love in a Dangerous Time”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.