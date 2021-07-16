Hall & Oates, Rolling Stones, John Fogerty & more highlight this weekend’s Record Store Day Drop

Courtesy of Record Store Day

The second of two 2021 Record Store Day “Drops” events takes place this Saturday, July 17. Some of the limited-edition vinyl discs that will be available exclusively independent record stores include offerings from Hall & Oates, The Rolling Stones, ex-Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty, Donna Summer and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Hall & Oates are releasing a clear-vinyl reissue of their smash 1980 album Voices packaged with a booklet featuring a new interview with the duo.

The Rolling Stones are putting out a reissue of their classic 1971 two-LP compilation Hot Rocks, pressed on yellow vinyl and featuring expanded original artwork.

Fogerty’s release is a four-song EP featuring selections from his 1973 debut solo album, The Blue Ridge Rangers. The project was a collection of country and traditional cover tunes that he issued under the fictional band name The Blue Ridge Rangers.

Summer’s Record Store Day offering is a colored-vinyl two-LP deluxe version of her classic 1979 disco album Bad Girls, featuring one red and one blue disc.

Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young are releasing an LP titled Déjà Vu Alternates that features alternate versions of the songs from the group’s classic 1970 debut album, Déjà Vu. Those tracks also appear on the recently released deluxe Déjà Vu reissue.

The July 17 installment of Record Store Day 2021 also includes exclusive releases from The Allman Brothers Band, Yes‘ Jon Anderson, Canned Heat, The Clash, The Cure, The Kinks‘ Dave Davies, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Hot Tuna, Badfinger‘s Joey Molland, The Monkees, Randy Newman, Queen + Adam Lambert, Lou Reed, Small Faces, Cat Stevens, The Sweet and War.

Check out the whole list of releases and participating independent record stores at RecordStoreDay.com.

