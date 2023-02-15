Halle Bailey Shares New Little Mermaid Trailer Featuring First Look At Ursula

In “celebration” of its May 26th release, Halle Bailey has shared a new look at the highly anticipated live-action “The Little Mermaid.”

Halle captioned her post, “i’m so very excited to continue the #Disney100 celebration with this new look at #TheLittleMermaid just 100 days until it arrives in theaters!”

The new trailer features Halle singing the iconic song “Part of Your World” and give a sneak peek along with a look at Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

What other animated movie or show would you like to see made into a live-action?