Halle Berry made a visit to CinemaCon and revealed how she got into the “best shape” of her life for the film John Wick 3. “I never worked so hard in my whole life for this little character in this movie,” Halle said. “I’ve never been in the best shape of my life mentally, physically.” Halle will be playing a character named Sofia in the third installment of the series. John Wick: Chapter 3 is in theaters on May 17. Are you a fan of the John Wick films? What’s your present workout plan?