Hallmark Announces 40 New Christmas Movies

With social distancing still a thing and the holiday season coming fast, Hallmark Channel has just announced that they’re adding 40 new Christmas movies to the network. The movies will be spread out amongst the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies, and Mysteries. Hallmark Channel will air 23 of the new movies, Hallmark Movies, and Hallmark Mysteries will add 17 of the films. Go ahead and set your DVR, the new movies will begin on the channels on October 23. How soon do you begin to celebrate the Christmas season?