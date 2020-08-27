Hallmark Channel Reveals ‘Fall Harvest’ Five-Movie Lineup

Hallmark’s annual Fall Harvest kicks off September 19th.
The five-movie lineup will continue for 5 Saturday’s in a row ending on October 17th.
Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker will reunite for Sweet Autumn.
Most of the movies were filmed prior to COVID-19 except for Sweet Autumn which just started production.
Who are your favorite Hallmark actors? What is the one Hallmark movie you can watch over and over?
By Beth |
