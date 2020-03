Christmas is returning to the Hallmark Channel to get us through the quarantine. This Friday, March 20th starting at 12 noon Hallmark will air 27 original “Countdown to Christmas” holiday films from recent years. It will kick off with Candace Cameron Bure’s, A Christmas Detour. It ends on Sunday March 22nd at 6pm with Christmas in Rome starring Lacey Chabert. Are you ready to watch Christmas movies on Hallmark? What has been your guilty pleasure during the quarantine?