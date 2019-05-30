Hallmark Gives First Look at 2019 “Countdown To Christmas” Movies

Yes, it’s still only May. Hallmark thought it would be a good time to give us a sneak peek into their Countdown to Christmas movies. We previously found out that Hallmark is preparing 40 movies for the season. That’s a record number to celebrate 10 years of filling the holidays with the made for TV films. This year, Hallmark will include 2 movies celebrating Hanukkah during the countdown. Blake Shelton will executive produce and supply music for one of the movies as well. Do you get sucked into the Hallmark holiday movies? What has been your favorite one?

