Hallmark is Giving Away 1 Million Sweet Cards So You Can Send Loving Notes Amid Coronavirus

In an effort to help us stay in line with social distancing rules, Hallmark has found another way to keep us connected. According to PEOPLE, Hallmark announced its initiative Friday to donate one million cards to people around the country. Hallmark’s CEO told PEOPLE, It’s important to stay connected to those we love, even when we can’t be physically together. Many of us have loved ones isolated alone at home or in a senior care center who are unable to feel the physical presence of their loved ones — something we all need to thrive. Kids are missing teachers and teachers are missing kids. Neighbors want to show other neighbors they care, and their bonds remain. To sign up to get the special cards in the United States, visit Hallmark’s Care Enough website. All you have to do is give your name and address and you’ll receive a 3-pack of cards for free. How are you staying connected to loved ones during this coronavirus crisis?