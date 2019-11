You have to fight Jennifer for this holiday job! Holiday movie lovers can win the gig of a lifetime. CenturyLinkQuote is offering one lucky person $1-thousand to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days. The job announcement says the perfect candidate is a “lover of all things Christmas, G-Rated romcoms, and too-close-to-home family dramas.” The gig also comes with a Hallmark movie-watching kit that includes hot cocoa and cookies. Applications will be accepted until December 6th.