Fall is right around the corner and Hallmark is getting you ready with their Fall Harvest lineup.
Hallmark will be featuring several original movies and mysteries including, “One Summer”, and “The Vows We Keep”.
The Fall Harvest event begins September 12th and will run through October 17th.
What is your favorite Hallmark original movie?
By Beth |
Hallmark Unveils Fall Harvest Lineup, Six Original Movies & Mysteries Titles
