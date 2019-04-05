Hallmark will air a record 40 new Christmas movies this year

We have several months to go before Christmas but that hasn’t stopped the Hallmark Channel from getting ready for their movie lineup.
They will be releasing 40 brand new tv movies this holiday season.
The movie content will be spread across their sister station Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
Hallmark is breaking their previous record of 38 Christmas movies last year.
Will you be tuned into the Hallmark Channel for Christmas?
