Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas Begins Today

Today, October 21st is the official kickoff to the Christmas season.

Hallmark (and Great American Family too) have kicked off the holiday movie season on their networks

The network has already started their round the clock programming and viewers will get a new holiday movie starting at 8pm tonight (Friday).

The movie is titled, Noel Next Door.

The movie stars Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier.

The movie is about a single mother who gets into it with a neighbor that she feels is ruining Christmas. .

Experts say people love Hallmark Christmas movies because they provide a happy, mindless escape from all the troubles of the day.

Are you a holiday movie watcher? Is it too soon for holiday movies? When do you start watching?