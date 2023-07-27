Halloween Candy Might Be More Expensive This Year! 🎃

Americans may pay more for Halloween candy due to a sugar shortage.

The Wall Street Journal reports a sugar supply strain could lead to high candy costs, affecting production.

Candy producers blame the sugar shortage on a US agriculture policy requiring 85 percent of sugar from domestic sugar processors; however, farmers deny the policy caused shortages.

Experts say candy will be available for Halloween; however, the price may be higher than in previous years.

If candy prices soar, will you still give out candy this Halloween?