Halloween Decorations Are TOO Realistic

You have probably heard about an elaborate Halloween decoration that is so spooky, someone thinks it’s real and complains or even calls the police. But this is a new one. Firefighters in upstate New York were called to a house fire and that’s exactly what it looks like from outside. But it was just a very impressive Halloween stunt, with fake flames lighting up in the windows. The fire department posted a video of it, and they’re apparently cool with it remaining up. They said, “To our surprise, this was an amazing Halloween decoration. This display will be up Friday and Saturday nights for the public’s entertainment until the end of October.”