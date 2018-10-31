Halloween Drunk Driving Crashes on the Rise. AAA, Budweiser offer free Tow to Go program to keep impaired drivers off the road

FORT MYERS, FL - FEBRUARY 09: A repossession agent for Repo-Man.net hooks up a car to his tow truck as he repossesses it February 9, 2009 near Fort Myers, Florida. U.S. President Barack Obama is planning on visiting the area which has seen its unemployment rate rise to 10 percent from six percent in a year. Repossessions of vehicles, boats and other items have picked up due to the economic situation in the region. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Halloween may be known for trick-or-treating, costumes and spooky

decorations, but the scariest part of the holiday is the increase in drunk driving traffic crashes in recent

years.

Tow to Go will be available Wednesday, October 31 st through 6am on Thursday, November 1 st . Tow to Go

can be reached by calling (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Tow To Go Service Areas Phone Number

Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota,

Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Indiana

(Fort Wayne and South Bend only)

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 44 percent of those killed in

motor vehicle crashes on Halloween night from 2012-2016 were in crashes involving a drunk driver.

Halloween is also one of the top 3 days for pedestrian injuries and fatalities.

To help keep impaired drivers off the road this Halloween, AAA and Budweiser have teamed up to provide

their Tow to Go program, a free service for both AAA members and non-members that provides safe rides

home for those who did not plan ahead.

“Halloween should be a fun, safe holiday where the community can come together and create lasting

memories with their families,” said Amy Stracke, managing director of traffic safety advocacy for

AAA – The Auto Club Group, and executive director of the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation. “We

urge those out celebrating to plan ahead for getting home safely and remember Tow to Go is available for

people who need a way home.”

Now in its 20th year, Tow to Go encourages ride-share services or designated drivers to prevent impaired

drivers from needlessly risking the lives of others. Tow to Go has safely removed more than 25,000

impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and the Midwest since 1998.

“For the safety of the many motorists and pedestrians who will be out on Halloween, it’s especially

important for people to avoid driving while impaired,” said [insert name and title]. “If you’re out and you see

someone who shouldn’t get behind the wheel, calling Tow to Go is a great option.”

 Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles

 The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home

 Free and available to AAA members and non-members

 Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

 Visit AAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2018

 If you are hosting a party, please do so responsibly. Check out the Great Pretenders Party Guide

from the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation to learn more.

“The Tow to Go program is a smart option to promote the use of designated drivers and help reduce

impaired driving,” said Adam Warrington, vice president, corporate social responsibility at Anheuser-Busch.

“We are proud to partner with AAA and their roadside assistance drivers to make our roads safer during

the holidays.”

