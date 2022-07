This is apparently the FINAL installment of the franchise that spanned almost 45 years with 13 movies.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode and will face Michael Myers in the ultimate showdown.

I already know how this movie will end. As per usual, she’ll think she killed Mike but in 5 or 10 years, he will miraculously return and BAM…another blockbuster money-making saga is set.

Or maybe not.

Find out in theaters October 14, 2022.