Halloween Films Coming to Disney Plus

Just in case you choose to quarantine instead of trick-or-treating this Halloween there are some Halloween classics coming to Disney Plus to

keep you and the family in the Halloween spirit. Disney Plus has added a total of 20 films to their lineup that includes Hocus Pocus, Don’t Look Under The Bed, Phantom of the Megaplex, and more. Despite Halloween being two months away, the films are available to watch now. What are your top three Disney Halloween films? Are you trick-or-treating this year?

Here’s the list of Halloween movies on Disney+ as it stands now: