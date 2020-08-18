Halloween Films Coming to Disney Plus

Just in case you choose to quarantine instead of trick-or-treating this Halloween there are some Halloween classics coming to Disney Plus to
keep you and the family in the Halloween spirit. Disney Plus has added a total of 20 films to their lineup that includes Hocus Pocus, Don’t Look Under The Bed, Phantom of the Megaplex, and more. Despite Halloween being two months away, the films are available to watch now. What are your top three Disney Halloween films? Are you trick-or-treating this year?
Here’s the list of Halloween movies on Disney+ as it stands now:
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)
- Don’t Look Under the Bed (1999)
- Frankenweenie (1984)
- Frankenweenie (2012)
- The Ghosts of Buxley Hall (1980)
- Girl vs. Monster (2012)
- Halloweentown (1998)
- Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)
- Halloweentown High (2004)
- Return to Halloweentown (2006)
- The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- Hocus Pocus (1993)
- Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)
- Mr. Boogedy (1986)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- Phantom of the Megaplex (2000)
- The Scream Team (2002)
- Twitches Too (2007)
- Twitches (2005)
- Zombies (2018)