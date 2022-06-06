‘Halo’-mania! Def Leppard’s new album, ‘Diamond Star Halos,’ bows at #10 on the Billboard 200

UMe

Def Leppard‘s latest studio album, Diamond Star Halos, has debuted at #10 on the Billboard 200 and also bowed at #1 on Billboard‘s Hard Rock chart.

The album earned 34,000 equivalent album units during its first week of release — 32,000 of that figure were from album sales, while the remainder were from downloads and streaming.

Diamond Star Halos is Def Leppard’s 12th studio album and their sixth to reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200. The others were 1983’s Pyromania, which peaked at #2; 1988’s Hysteria and 1992’s Adrenalize, which both topped the chart for multiple weeks; 2008’s Songs from the Sparkle Lounge, which ascended to #5; and the band’s 2015 self-titled effort, which reached #10.

As previously reported, Def Leppard will soon be teaming with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts for the expansive 36-city Stadium Tour of North America. The trek gets underway June 16 in Atlanta and is mapped out through a September 9 concert in Las Vegas.

