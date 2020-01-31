Hamilton On The Big Screen?

There a rumors about the possibility of a movie for the hit musical Hamilton. The show’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda gave some insight at the Sundance Film Festival. He told Variety, “What I’m most excited about [is] you all have that friend that is like, ‘I saw it with the original cast.’ We’re stealing that brag from everyone because you’re all going to see it with the original cast. We’re just trying to find the right time to do it.” Miranda added that he hopes to work on the film “sooner than later.”