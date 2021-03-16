Hanch? Tarchup? Heinz Is Dropping Some New Sauces For You!

Heinz has just come out with a slew of new innovative sauces for you to enjoy with your favorite foods.

By innovative I mean that Heinz has come out with new flavors like Wasabioli, Hanch, and Tarchup.

In case you’re wondering, Wasabioli consists of spicy wasabi and garlic aioli. Hanch is hot sauce and ranch. Finally, Tarchup is made of tartar sauce and ketchup.

Before you grab your computer to have these delivered to you, these sauces are only found at select stores in Canada.

Which of these new sauces are you more willing to try first?