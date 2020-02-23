HAND Sanitizer…..HAND Is The Key Word Here!

A Florida middle school teacher has been suspended after washing a student’s mouth out with hand sanitizer.

Others in the classroom say the teacher, Guyette Duhart, told a student he was talking too loudly in class, before grabbing a bottle of hand sanitizer and pumping it in his mouth. Duhart claims the student grabbed the bottle from her and pumped it himself.

The school board announced this week Duhart would serve a 10-day suspension, which she plans to appeal.

Did you ever have your mouth washed out with soap as a kid? Is a 10-day suspension enough? Should teachers have more leeway to punish students?