The Handmaid’s Tale will be renewed for a fourth season announced Hulu on Friday. (June 26th) The series is nominated for 11 awards for the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards and the season three finale will air on August 14th. The highly acclaimed series has received numerous awards since its debut in 2017 for it’s performances and similarities to real-life social issues. What do you like most about “The Handmaid’s Tale?”