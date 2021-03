The season four trailer of The Handmaid’s Tale has been released. It’s almost time for Elisabeth Moss’ June to return and continue her fight against Gilead for all that’s happened in the past. When you take a look at the trailer it seems like season four will focus on June and the sacrifices she’s made for the cause. The new season begins on April 28. Are you a fan of The Handmaid’s Tale? What do you want to see happen in season four?