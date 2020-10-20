‘Happiness Becomes You’ Book by Tina Turner

Singer Tina Turner wants to help you fulfill your dreams! The book trailer for the icon’s book Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good has been released. In the book, Turner shows how anyone can overcome life’s obstacles, transform the “impossible” to possible, and fulfill dreams. She describes the journey that led her to Buddhism and how it has led her to a peaceful and more happy life. Turner’s book will be released on December 1, 2020. Check out the book trailer on YouTube. Are you excited to read Tina Turner’s book? If so, what are you hoping it will do for your life?