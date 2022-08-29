Happy 25th Birthday Netflix!

Can you believe Netflix has been around for 25 years???

Today, August 29th Netflix turns 25 years old.

August 29th is the day the company was founded.

When it launched, the company sold and rented DVDs through the mail.

They started streaming movies in 2007.

By 2011 they spun off the DVD side of the business into a new company called Qwikster.

If you still love a DVD, Netflix now owns DVD.com and uses the site as their disc rental hub.

When did you first get onboard with Netflix? Do you date back to the DVDs in the mail days or did you hop on board in the streaming era?