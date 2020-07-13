Happy 35th Anniversary “Live Aid”!

Today marks the 35th anniversary of perhaps biggest music festival ever – the original Live Aid. WOW!

The 16-hour festival took place July 13th, 1985 in two locations – London’s Wembley Stadium and John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia.

The lineup included the biggest names in music including U2, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Madonna, The Who, David Bowie, and Sting – and of course, Queen, who recreated their set for the climax of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Over 170,000 people attended the two shows and more than 1.9 billion tuned in to watch on TV, raising over $150 million to fight hunger in Ethiopia. A sequel, ‘Live 8’, was held in 2005.

Do you remember the original Live Aid? Did you watch it on TV?