Happy 62nd Birthday Bono!

May 10 is a “Beautiful Day” for Bono for more than one reason!

The U2 singer turned 62 on Tuesday and also shared the news of his upcoming memoir, “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.”

The book will be published on November 1, including an audiobook version read by Bono himself.

According to a statement from publisher Penguin Random House, “Writing with candour, self-reflection, and humour, Bono opens the aperture on his life – and the family, friends and faith that have sustained, challenged and shaped him.”

Would you read a memoir from Bono? Who do you think has had the best music memoir?