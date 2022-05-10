Happy 62nd Birthday Bono!

May 10 is a “Beautiful Day” for Bono for more than one reason!
The U2 singer turned 62 on Tuesday and also shared the news of his upcoming memoir, “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.”
The book will be published on November 1, including an audiobook version read by Bono himself.
According to a statement from publisher Penguin Random House, “Writing with candour, self-reflection, and humour, Bono opens the aperture on his life – and the family, friends and faith that have sustained, challenged and shaped him.”
Would you read a memoir from Bono? Who do you think has had the best music memoir?