Happy 74th Birthday To Stevie Nicks

Happy 74th birthday to the legendary Stevie Nicks.

Nicks was born May 26th, 1948 in Phoenix, Arizona. She released her first album – with then-boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham – in 1973, and the duo joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975.

Nicks has been nominated for a Grammy Award fourteen times – six times with Fleetwood Mac and eight times as a solo artist.

She’s also the only woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Nicks remains as busy as ever in her mid-70’s, headlining festivals across the U.S. this summer and fall.

How do you plan to celebrate Stevie Nicks’ birthday?