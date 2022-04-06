Happy 75th To John Ratzenberger!

John Ratzenberger is 75. Cliff Clavin on “Cheers”, and Hamm the piggy bank in “Toy Story”.

I knew he did a ton of voices in movies, but until I put them in a list….I didn’t truly realize how many!!! He does a voice in ALL their movies.

In addition to his work in the “Toy Story” movies, he’s also P.T. Flea in “A Bug’s Life” . . .

The Abominable Snowman in the “Monsters, Inc.” movies . . .

The Fish School in “Finding Nemo” . . . The Underminer in “The Incredibles” . . .

Mack in the “Cars” movies . . . Head waiter Mustafa in “Ratatouille” . . .

John in “Wall-E” . . . The construction foreman in “Up” . . .

A guard in “Brave” . . . Earl in “The Good Dinosaur” . . .

The blue guy who installs the new “puberty” console in “Inside Out” . . .

A crab in “Finding Dory” . . . and a skeleton named Juan in “Coco” . . .

A cyclops in “Onward”. . . and a random guy on the subway in “Soul”.

He’s also Major Derlin in “The Empire Strikes Back”. He’s the one who tells Princess Leia the shield doors of Echo Base, on the ice planet Hoth, have to be shut even though Han Solo isn’t back from looking for Luke.

WOW!