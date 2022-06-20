Happy 80th Birthday to Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson!

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Here’s sending out good vibrations to founding Beach Boys singer and songwriter Brian Wilson, who celebrates his 80th birthday today (June 20).

Wilson wrote the music to nearly all of his famous band’s best-known songs, from the Southern California group’s early surf-rock classics to their complex, multilayered recordings of the mid-1960s and beyond.

Among The Beach Boys’ classic early hits are “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “Help Me, Rhonda” and “California Girls.”

With his impressive gift for vocal harmonies and musical arrangements, Wilson helped craft one of the most celebrated albums of all time, The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds, as well as the equally lauded follow-up single “Good Vibrations,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 in December ’66.

In 1998, Pet Sounds was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and in 2020, it was ranked at #2 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of “The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.”

Brian’s many career achievements include induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with The Beach Boys in 1988, induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2000, being saluted as the MusiCares Person of the Year in 2005, and being recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2007.

Wilson’s most recent album with The Beach Boys, That’s Why God Made the Radio, was released in 2012, coinciding with the band’s 50th anniversary. In recent years, he’s focused on his solo career. His latest studio album, At My Piano, was released in November 2021 and features solo piano versions of many classic Beach Boys songs.

Brian also was the subject of the 2021 documentary Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, which features new interviews with Wilson as well as with Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, co-founding Beach Boys member Al Jardine, pop star Nick Jonas and more.

Wilson continues to tour with his solo band, which features Jardine and one-time Beach Boys singer/guitarist Blondie Chaplin. They recently launched a co-headlining trek with Chicago.

