Happy 9/21! Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” Gets A Remix!

If you’re a fan of the group Earth, Wind, and Fire you know that today is their unofficial day thanks to their hit song “September.”

You see the song starts off, “Do you remember the 21st night of September?” To mark this momentous day, the group has released a new version of the song known as the “Eric Kupper Remix.

The remix isn’t that different from the original, but the beat is a beat harder so that you sweat a little more when dancing.

Do you know when the original version of “September” was released? 1978!