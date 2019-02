Sunday is Super Bowl 53, but it’s also Bill’s birthday! He’s happy his Patriots are playing in the big game!

RELATED CONTENT

Miss Ross Is Headed To The Grammys

Release Date Set for Jordan Peele’s “Twilight Zone”

Chick-fil-A Has the Best Customer Service in America

John Legend Decides to Learn How to Swim at 40

Sesame Street Comes ALIVE At Beaches Negril Jamaica! Be A Part Of It And Win Your Trip!

What’s On The Menu For Sunday!?