Happy Birthday Cher

Cher turns 75 today! But last night she announced that we can all expect a great future birthday present. Cher tweeted that she’ll have her life story unfold on movie screens through Universal Pictures. The as yet untitled film will be scripted by Oscar-winning screenwriter Eric Roth, who brought us “Forest Gump” and ” A Star Is Born” and it’ll be produced by the people behind “Mamma Mia!” Cher’s filmography includes Silkwood, Mask, The Witches of Eastwick and Moonstruck, for which she won the Academy Award for best actress. Recently, she co-founded “Free The Wild,” an organization aimed at stopping the suffering of wild animals in captivity. Their efforts successfully rescued Kavaan, the world’s “loneliest elephant”, who was confined in a shuttered zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan.