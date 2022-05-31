Happy Birthday Corey Hart!

He recently posted this on his FB page! I can’t wait!!
Hello – I know it’s been eerily quiet on CH social medias but all of that is about to dramatically change.
#LivefromtheUpsideDown IS happening June 23!!
I’ll be performing alongside the fabulous Go-Gos,SoftCell,and CharliXCX.
The epic DoritosFest concert of ‘86 never came to pass but StrangerThings/Netflix weave their magic creating impossible to possible.
SO..
No more keeping this curiosity door locked (eh Dustin)See ya soon amigos!! Corey Hart
#Doritos#StrangerThings4