Happy Birthday Cyndi Lauper!

In the latest episode of “The Breakdown,” Cyndi Lauper and Rob Hyman revisit the singer’s debut solo album, She’s So Unusual.

Lauper discusses how she set off on her solo career after her band, “Blue Angel” disbanded. Lauper found synergy with Rob Hymen when they worked on her hit, “Time After Time.”

Lauper and Hymen discuss putting their personal heartaches into the song and the different sonic variations it had over the years.

Lauper and Hymen also share how there was a divine intervention into the project and how “Time After Time,” stands the test of time.

What was your favorite song from Lauper’s solo album, “She’s So Unusual?”