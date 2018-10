LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 01: Van Halen, singer Dave Lee Roth performs as part of their 2012 North American tour at Staples Center on June 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Any guesses as to how old Dave is today!? 64! WHOA! And he always, always, always looks like the guy having the most fun in the room! Too many more you crazy dude!

My FAV Dave song! Is it yours, too?