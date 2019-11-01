Happy Birthday Happy Meal

The McDonald’s Happy Meal turns 40 this year and in honor of the anniversary, McDonald’s is bringing back “retro toys” in their Happy Meals . . . but only from next Thursday through next Sunday. If you buy a Happy Meal, you’ll get one of 17 classic McDonald’s Happy Meal toys . . . some of which sell for big bucks on eBay today. The toys include the cowboy, fireman, and mailman McNuggets . . . the hamburger that turns into a robot . . . Grimace . . . the Hamburglar . . . a Power Ranger . . . “Space Jam” Bugs Bunny . . . Patti the Platypus BEANIE BABY . . . A “101 Dalmatians” toy . . . a Tamagotchi . . . My Little Pony . . . Furby . . . Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Mouse . . . and Hello Kitty.