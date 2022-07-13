It’s Harrison Ford’s birthday. The actor turns 80 today and even at that age, rumors have surfaced recently indicating that Ford might be making an appearance in 2023’s as-yet-untitled Indiana Jones 5.
Reports also indicate it could be his last movie.
What’s your favorite Harrison Ford movie?
Do you think Ford should do another Indiana Jones movie?
Beth
By Beth |
Happy Birthday Harrison Ford!
It’s Harrison Ford’s birthday. The actor turns 80 today and even at that age, rumors have surfaced recently indicating that Ford might be making an appearance in 2023’s as-yet-untitled Indiana Jones 5.