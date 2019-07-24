Happy Birthday, J-Lo! Billy Joel soundtracks A-Rod's sweet birthday tribute for Jennifer Lopez

ABC/Eric McCandlessJennifer Lopez turns the big 5-0 today, and her fiance Alex Rodriguez posted a special video tribute to his love -- soundtracked to the music of Billy Joel.

In the video, A-Rod addresses Jennifer over a montage of photos and video clips of private and public moments: Jennifer on stage, in bed with her kids, on red carpets with A-Rod, hanging with family, exercising, gardening, on vacation, low-key time at home...it goes on and on. The soundtrack is Billy's heartfelt ballad "This Is the Time."

“Hi baby girl, just want to wish you a happy birthday,” says Rodriguez, adding, "Since we’ve been together you have made me feel like everyday is my birthday. Thank you for your passion, and your energy, and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do.”

“You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer," he continues. "We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one.”

"This Is the Time" appeared on Billy's 1986 album The Bridge. In it, the Piano Man sings to a women who he's been with for a while, and promises a future of wonderful moments to come.

"I haven't shown you everything a man can do/So stay with me baby/I've got plans for you," he sings. In the chorus, he sings, "You've given me the best of you/And now I need the rest of you."

Jennifer is currently out on her It's My Party tour, which ends with a three-night stand in Miami starting on Thursday.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.