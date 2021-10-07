Happy Birthday John Mellencamp! 70 Today!

John Mellencamp rose to fame in the early ’80s with his unique brand of catchy heartland rock, racking up countless Top 10 hits including “Hurts So Good,” “Jack & Diane,” “Lonely Ol’ Night,” “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.” and “Cherry Bomb.” During a career spanning more than four decades, the beloved musician has nabbed 13 Grammy nominations and sold over 60 million albums worldwide, including 30 million in the United States. He also holds the record for the most tracks by a solo artist to hit the top of the Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.

John’s work extends into the worlds of film, art and philanthropy too — and he’s been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

To celebrate the rocker’s 70th birthday on Oct. 7, 2021, check out Wonderwall.com with highlights of his career and personal life in pictures!