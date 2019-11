Mickey Mouse made his screen debut in the short film “Steamboat Willie” on this day, November 18, 1928. Today is seen as being Mickey’s birthday, as well as Mickey Mouse Day. He was the creation of Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks. They originally called him, Mortimer Mouse, but Walt was convinced by his wife to change the name to something more friendly. Mickey it was, and still is. He’s one of the most recognizable figures in the world.