"Happy Birthday, My Love": Madonna salutes 26-year-old boyfriend

Michael Campanella/Getty ImagesEver since the world went into lockdown, Madonna's been posting a steady stream of photos and videos from quarantine -- and now she's paying tribute to one of the people who's been helping her get through it.

Madonna took to Instagram to wish her boyfriend, dancer Ahlamalik Williams, a happy birthday, writing "Happy Birthday My Love. I Could not think of a better person to be in Quarantine with!"

She posted a series of photos of them kissing, cuddling and hanging out, and a cartoon representation of the both of them, wearing face masks.

Madonna and Ahlamalik went public with their relationship this past December, though his dad told TMZ that they'd already been dating for a year.

On Thursday, Madonna released her first new music of the year: a remix of her song "I Don't Search I Find," from her most recent album Madame X.

Madonna recently announced that she was teaming with the prison reform charity Reform Alliance to donate 100,000 masks to jails and prisons, which have been hit hard by COVID-19.

She's also participating in the All In Challenge celebrity charity auction. Not only is she selling an autographed jacket worn on her Madame X tour, but the prize also includes a call from Madonna on your birthday, during which she'll personally sing to you. Proceeds from her auction will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

