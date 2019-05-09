Happy Birthday, Piano Man: Billy Joel turns 70

John Lamparski/WireImage

John Lamparski/WireImageHappy Birthday, Billy Joel! The Piano Man turns 70 today, and he'll be celebrating tonight right where he belongs: onstage at New York City's Madison Square Garden, along with 20,000 of his closest friends and fans.

The show is part of Billy's ongoing monthly residency at the famous venue, which he vows to continue doing until there's no longer interest -- unlikely, considering every show he puts on sale has sold out. Tonight's show will be his 110th all-time performance at the Garden. As he told Pollstar in a new interview earlier this week, "The concept of retiring is getting more and more obsolete. I see no reason why I shouldn't keep going."

He adds, "I've got a great band. The audiences are better than they've ever been. There's more people coming. I play these phenomenal venues, and I make a ton of money. Why should I stop doing that?"

And indeed, Billy's live performance schedule has actually increased since he launched his residency in 2014. Throughout the year, he mixes the Garden shows with stadium dates around the country and, occasionally, overseas. This summer alone, he'll perform at London's Wembley Stadium, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Coors Field in Denver, Boston's Fenway Park and more.

"For a long time I didn't really feel like I was a stadium act, even though I was playing stadiums," Billy tells Pollstar. "I said, 'Why are all these people coming to see this piano player? I don't even move around that much'...But now...I get it...And it's a spectacle. I sort of feel like a gladiator. I dig the bigness of it."

If tonight's show is anything like his 65th birthday concert at the Garden, fans can expect surprise guests, and maybe a deep cut or two, in addition to all the hits. If you can't make it, there's now a playlist on Spotify for your listening pleasure, featuring rare live Billy performances spanning from 1977 through 2006.

While Billy told Rolling Stone that he has mixed feelings about turning 70, he certainly can't complain about his career, which has earned him 33 consecutive top 40 hits, 150 million records sold, the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize, the Kennedy Center Honors, Grammys, a Tony and induction into both the Songwriters and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"There's so many people to thank, and good fortune I have to thank, for whatever reasons I've had such good fortune," he tells Pollstar. "I try not to dwell on it, because, you know, waiting for the other shoe to drop."

