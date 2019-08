Robert Plant celebrates his birthday today (Tuesday). While he hasn’t publicized how he plans to spend the day, the Led Zeppelin frontman does have lots happening at the moment.

Plant kicked off his new “Digging Deep” podcast back in June, which brings listeners on a journey through his long career as he reflects back on his inspirations.

Not one to rest, Plant will take his Sensational Space Shifters on the road across the US and Canada next month.