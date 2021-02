She turns 59 today! And it’s quite a popular day to be born! Check out all these greats born on this day!

Jennifer Aniston is 52. is

Sarah Palin is 57. is

Sheryl Crow is 59. is

Jeb Bush is 68. is

Tina Louise is 87. is

Burt Reynolds (1936 – 2018)

Leslie Nielsen (1926 – 2010)