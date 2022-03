The brewing company’s renowned “Blue Ribbon” label was introduced in the 1890s. The beer never actually won a blue ribbon. During some festivals (i.e. World’s Fair in Chicago), Pabst placed a blue ribbon around his Best beer (named after founder Phillip Best) so it would stand out among the others. People would start identifying the beer as the Pabst Blue Ribbon beer. Instead of correcting the public, Pabst just wisely renamed it.[citation needed] He trademarked the Blue Ribbon in 1900.[3]

(Wikipedia)